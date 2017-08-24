Carrie Fitzgerald stopped by on her way home last Monday and brought me my medicine.

Kay came last Tuesday and picked up my news and her eggs.

I washed two loads of clothes that day.

Wednesday morning I had .1 of an inch of rain which came the night before then I got .7 of an inch by four that day, Thursday I had .4 of an inch more by 8 a.m.

Monica came up Thursday morning and took me to town with eggs for some of the courthouse ladies, picked up some groceries and a pizza to take and have for our dinner. Joel came later.

I took eggs to the rest of the ladies at the courthouse Friday morning then I went by Jean’s Healthway and got some honey then I went by the nursing home and visited with Pinkie Zirkle, Virginia Linder, Roxie Heimeyer and Glynda who was up there with her mother. After I got home, Lakota came down to get her hair cut. When that was done we visited a while before she went back home. I treated Mark Weston to breakfast Saturday morning at a local eatery. We had a good visit while we ate. I won’t get to see him much now because he has started college at the College of the Ozarks.

Bro. Michael’s message came from James 5:13-16. Prayer is the first and last thing we should do every day.

I went down to Forsyth after church and met Monica, and then we went to Branson where we met Vernal and Ellen Blakey, Deloris Vaughn, Chuck and Karen Vaughn and spent the day riding around. As soon as I get some pictures, I will write more about it.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. A special one for Pam Grant, my niece.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.

Look for Monica’s retirement news in this paper.