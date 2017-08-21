Mike came last Monday and put gas in my tank.

I went with Steve Duckworth to the courthouse last Tuesday and took some eggs to the courthouse ladies.

Lakota came down that evening and she ate supper with me then she went down to stay with her folks. Lakota went with Kristie to Springfield Wednesday where her mother attended a meeting then Lakota took Kristie out to eat to celebrate her birthday and did some shopping.

Steve Duckworth mowed my yard that day.

Thursday I received .6 of an inch of rain in my gage by 2 p.m. Friday I had 1.1 at the end of the day.

Nina came by Thursday evening and we went to Ozark to the Stained Glass Theatre where we met Monica, Annette and Rena and watched Reclamation Conspiracy. It was another good play.

Friday I had two visitors, Miss Rivers came and got my tomato plants and then Sara Clark came later.

Nina stopped by at noon.

Sunday I rode to church with Michael and Tawyna Dixon.

Bro. Michael’s message came from II Timothy 4:17-18.

Business meeting was held after church. Those present were Nina Carter, Jewell Elliott, Kay Hutchison, Hellen Blakey and Michael and Tawyna Dixon. They stayed because they drove me home.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. I have a niece and nephew that need your prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.