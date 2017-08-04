Lakota Blakey and Tevin Reid came down last Monday at one and picked up a pizza and stopped at my house and we ate it.

Lakota said she had something to tell me when we got through eating.

Tevin Reid and Lakota Blakey are engaged, she showed me her ring, it is beautiful. She wanted to tell me in person.

They stayed a while and then went back to Columbia.

I took my news in last Tuesday and eggs to the ladies at the courthouse. Then I got a few groceries.

Thursday I had .6 of an inch of rain in my gauge and .2 more on Friday morning.

Violet came by Thursday and picked up her eggs and brought me some cucumbers.

Friday I went to town and picked up Vernal and my blackberries and got them home and in the deep freeze.

Lora Kay Davis came by in the afternoon.

Bro. Michael brought a very good message Sunday using Matthew 15:21-28, Luke 18:4-6, John 15:7 and James 4:2-3. Read all these and you will get a blessing too.

There is lots of sickness out there so keep praying for them.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Imogene Grisham family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.