White River Valley Electric Co-Op To Hold July Meetings

White River Valley Electric Co-Op To Hold July Meetings

July 10, 2017

White River Valley Electric Cooperative calls for members to rally at individual district meetings.  The town hall type meetings seek those interested in getting more involved with the co-op and educating themselves to the operations within the organization. The meetings will discuss the recent rate increase, board governance, updates in the industry, and will be followed by a meet-and-greet with the executive staff. WRVEC members planning to attend are asked to RSVP to mailto:dbradford@whiteriver.org no later than one week prior to the meeting of their choice.  The first 100 people that RSVP to each meeting will be entered in a drawing for a $100 bill credit. Members must be present to win. Local entertainment will be provided from 6-6:30 p.m.  The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.  For more additional questions contact the WRVEC Member Services Department at (417) 335-9335.   • July 13th- Stone County   Kimberling Area Senior Center   63 Kimberling Hills Blvd, Kimberling City   • July 18th- Christian County Ozark Community Center 1530 W. Jackson St., Ozark   • July 20th- Taney County WRVEC office 2449 St. Hwy 76 E, Branson   • July 25th- Ozark County Gainesville Jr-Sr High School 422 Bull Dog Dr., Gainesville   • July 27th- Douglas County Ava Performing Arts Center 500-698 N. Jefferson St., Ava

