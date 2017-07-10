VFW Thanks Copeland for Contribution Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5993 met Tuesday morning with employees of Ava's Emerson/Copeland plant to express appreciation for a "generous and unsolicited" contribution, according to VFW Commander Scott Huffman. Especially recognized was employee Nancy Crain who spearheads the plant's effort to support our military and to recognize veterans. Pictured from left are Crain, Commander Huffman, Post Adjutant Tommy Roberts, and Copeland employee and VFW member Darren Swearengin who is also an active member of the Missouri National Guard.

VFW Thanks Copeland for Contribution Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5993 met Tuesday morning with employees of Ava’s Emerson/Copeland plant to express appreciation for a “generous and unsolicited” contribution, according to VFW Commander Scott Huffman. Especially recognized was employee Nancy Crain who spearheads the plant’s effort to support our military and to recognize veterans. Pictured from left are Crain, Commander Huffman, Post Adjutant Tommy Roberts, and Copeland employee and VFW member Darren Swearengin who is also an active member of the Missouri National Guard. tweet

