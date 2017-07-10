University of Missouri Revokes Bill Cosby’s Honorary Doctorate

It was announced last week that the University of Missouri has revoked an honorary doctorate degree awarded to Bill Cosby in December 1999. Following is the statement released by the university last Friday: The University of Missouri-Columbia, with full support of the Board of Curators and at the urging of administrative and faculty leaders, has revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree. Honorary degrees throughout the University of Missouri System are reserved for those who have ascended to the pinnacle of their fields while conducting themselves consistent with the university’s core values. The evidence presented during the recent criminal trial indicated that he engaged in behavior that is in direct conflict with the core values of the University of Missouri. We join 20 to 25 other universities in rescinding his honorary degree.