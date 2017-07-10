Troop G Prepares For Independence Day Traffic

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer Troop G, Willow Springs, announces that Troop G will be participating in enforcement operations throughout the Independence Day weekend. The objective of these operations is to promote safety and reduce traffic crashes. Throughout the holiday weekend, troopers within Troop G and throughout the state will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort). In addition to Operation C.A.R.E., Troop G will also participate in a special enforcement operation during the peak travel periods on Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4. During this operation, Troop G troopers will be assigned to 20-mile stretches of U.S. Highway 60 to maximize visibility. Enforcement efforts on secondary roads within Troop G will be conducted during the same timeframe. Over the entire holiday weekend, troopers will be targeting all traffic violations and will be especially vigilant to excessive speed, careless and imprudent driving, and aggressive driving violations. Troopers will also be available to help motorists in need of assistance.