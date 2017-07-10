The Ava Summer School triathlon participants posed for a group picture at the end of the event Tuesday morning at the Ava City Park. Pictured are all the 3rd - 6th Triathlon participants and their high school partners. The high school students volunteered their time to help the participants in their transitions and encouraging them throughout the race. The event is a success each year because of all the volunteers!
Triathlon Has Become a Tradition For Ava Summer School
July 10, 2017
Overall winners of the Ava Summer School Iron Bear Triathlon Tuesday morning are pictured above. They are, from left: Malachi Williams and Matilynn Goss, 1st place boy and girl for 5th & 6th grade; Oliver Williams and Nancy Ames, 1st place boy and girl for 3rd & 4th grade; Mariah Premer and Devon Sawyer, 2nd place for 5th & 6th grade class, and Tristan Denny and Rilee Croston, 2nd place for 3rd & 4th grade. The 2nd place plaques were made by Di Premer with the Bears Den CNC machine.
Ava R-1 Schools held the fourth annual Summer School Triathlon Tuesday morning at the Ava City Park. Made possible by the Healthy Schools Healthy Communities grant funded by Missouri Foundation for Health, the triathlon features 3rd-6th grade students who swim, bike and run in competition. Four years ago Mike Henry had the idea of holding a triathlon with the Run, Bike, and Swim class started by Angela Ewing and Patty Nelson. With his idea, summer school started this event that has grown every year and has become an event the students look forward to each year. Besides teaching the swimming part of this class each summer Mr. Henry has also been the official starter for each triathlon. Teachers this year were Angela Ewing, Melissa Dalton, Missy Lee and Debbie Boeddeker.