Triathlon Has Become a Tradition For Ava Summer School

Ava R-1 Schools held the fourth annual Summer School Triathlon Tuesday morning at the Ava City Park. Made possible by the Healthy Schools Healthy Communities grant funded by Missouri Foundation for Health, the triathlon features 3rd-6th grade students who swim, bike and run in competition. Four years ago Mike Henry had the idea of holding a triathlon with the Run, Bike, and Swim class started by Angela Ewing and Patty Nelson. With his idea, summer school started this event that has grown every year and has become an event the students look forward to each year. Besides teaching the swimming part of this class each summer Mr. Henry has also been the official starter for each triathlon. Teachers this year were Angela Ewing, Melissa Dalton, Missy Lee and Debbie Boeddeker.