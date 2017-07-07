I received birthday greetings Monday from my cousin Wade Crawford in Ramona, California. He reminded me that his aunt Rosalie (Robbins) Sorenson, who passed away several years ago, and her husband John, who died recently, will be buried Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. in Howards Ridge Cemetery. They have had their plots there for many years.

Cousin Wade and his wife Mickey celebrated their 88th birthdays this summer on the same day. We are some of the few Crawford cousins left, along with cousin Bobby from Mountain Home, Arkansas.

I had a birthday call from Matt Dixon Monday morning. He said his friends Trey and Marla Scott have spent a week here where she grew up at their old home place near Dawt. Although he is handicapped himself, he thinks of others.

I have enjoyed receiving birthday greetings during the past week as I celebrated my July 1st birthday. This coming Sunday, my family is taking me out for a fried chicken dinner at The Center. It isn’t so bad growing older when you get so much attention!

My cousin Helen Conardy celebrated her birthday June 30, one day ahead of me. Best wishes to her.

Sandi (Chrietzberg) Richards and Kris Luebbert and granddaughter Alexus enjoyed Monday at Silver Dollar City. Sandi treated them to the trip. She is spending a week here with Kris and Alexus. Sandi and Kris were schoolmates and best friends. Sandi is from Ben Wheeler, Texas.

I appreciate my friend Elda Edwards’ letter and photos from her place. She has a lot of interesting things going on over there.

In our area, grass is growing fast because the season has been just right. It requires a lot of lawn mowing.