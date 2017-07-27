Well, I hope you haven’t let the hot weather get you down. We at T.O.P.S. #9720 are ready to greet and talk with you anytime. We had a good week. High loser was Elanie B. Anyone who loves “cold soups” should try melon soup and green gazpacho because it’s so hot. Vichyssiose is a classic french dish. You could also use all berries in this dish. If you fix these soups one day and let them chill in the refrigerator over night, they are wonderful the next day. They are also low in calories. We will be having one in our next meeting. The lesson was by Judy, Boni and Audrey.

We will choose new officers on August 2nd and Open House will be on August 5th in the gazebo dowtown on the square at 8 a.m.

Our contests are still going on. We did our Circle of Friends. Remember to take off pounds sensibly!

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 A.M. with the meeting from 10:30-11:15 A.M. at the Remnant Church at 941 SW 4th Ave., Ava, MO. Contact Boni McKee at (816) 786-3413 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling (800) 932-8677.