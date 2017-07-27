Sweet Nellie’s Ice Cream Parlor Opens in Mansfield

Throughout the years, most of us became familiar with a phrase that originated from a novelty song first published in 1927. It went something like this –– “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.”

And, that refrain lives on today, as folks still get excited about the prospect of eating cold, sweet ice cream –– and it doesn’t matter what age group is tempted, the treat will always bring a squeal of delight or a special note of excitement, especially from the little ones.

Ice cream is a fun, family treat, and locals now have the opportunity to enjoy a list of flavors when visiting Sweet Nellie’s Ice Cream Parlor in Mansfield, Mo. The parlor has been open two weeks, and owners John and Virginia Cosby are hoping you will stop by and enjoy a special treat of choice.

The Cosbys offer twelve different flavors of ice cream, along with a host of other delicious options, such as sundaes, shakes, dipped cones, malts, sprinkles, and more. And, each week, they showcase a sundae special.

The owners taste-tested several different varieties of ice cream prior to opening the store, with their final selection a higher quality product with 12% butter fat for a richer, creamier and smoother taste.

Visiting Sweet Nellie’s Ice Cream Parlor is reminiscent of the 1950s, with waitresses wearing pink circle skirts, and waiters in white shirts and pink bowties. The Parlor is located on the west side of the square in Mansfield, at 107 West Park Square. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 to 5 p.m.

Please stop in, say hello and enjoy a cool, refreshing dip or two of ice cream.