Our 11th annual Sweden celebration is this Saturday, July 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. Good music, plenty of food, and fireworks. Bring lawn chairs or something to sit on. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday evening services are currently covering I Peter. We are in I Peter 3. It is worth a visit for all eager Bible students.

Every Tuesday through August 1st at 6:30 p.m., our church is holding weekly GriefShare seminars. Anyone grieving the loss of loved ones or wants to help someone close to them work through their grief is welcome. The seminars include a video presentation, discussion and a workbook for participants to use in between the weekly meetings. The weekly meetings are on Tuesday and run through August 1. You are welcome to attend any or all of them.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com . Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

King Jeroboam was visited by two prophets. The first one is Ahijah in I Kings 11:29-38. They meet in a field. Ahijah rents his new garment into 12 pieces and gives 10 to Jeroboam. He goes on to tell him that God is displeased because he has been forsaken for other gods and goddesses under the reign of Solomon. God is going to give 10 of the tribes of Israel to Jeroboam. There is a condition–verse 38 states that Jeroboam will reign as long as he follows the statutes and commandments of God.

The second prophet that visits Jeroboam is in I Kings 13:1-10 and is unnamed. Jeroboam didn’t keep God’s statutes and commandments. He has caused Israel to sin. Israel, because of him, has false priests, false feasts, false gods, and false altars. Jeroboam has doomed himself by his actions.

What does all this mean for us today? First, our God is a holy God. He will cry against sin. Those living contrary to God will someday have their own fate to face. Second, God goes to the source of sin. Don’t let the source of sin (Satan) into your minds or hearts. Third, God will judge sin. Just as Moses went before Pharaoh and said to let his people go, God visited ten plagues on Egypt before Pharaoh relented. Judgment of sin is a sure bet. The only way out of sin is to seek the free pardon of sin through Jesus Christ our redeemer.

God has no desire to see any perish, not even the wicked. His desire is to see all saved. Don’t put it off. None of us know when our soul will be required of us.