“Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also,” John 14:1-3. Tender words spoken to disciples in the closing days of Jesus’ time on earth. And an enduring promise for the ages since that time. Christ will return to get us–believers.

The man of God in I Kings 13 came and prophesied against Jeroboam that his false altars in Bethel would one day be destroyed. This prophesy was fulfilled during the reign of Josiah 350 years later (II Kings 23). Just because it occurred generations later doesn’t make it any less true. So it is with the promise of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

We live in a time that Paul called perilous in II Timothy 3. It’s rather amazing that Paul was able to identify much of what is going on in our culture today. Just a few of the ones mentioned in the first seven verses: lovers of their own selves, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, lovers of pleasure, and having a form of godliness. Today is not much different from the days of Judah for those 350 years.

Our culture is so saturated with the devil’s handiwork that schools and families are allowing their children to go to hell without telling them the truth. Our children are blindly walking off the cliff to an eternity in the lake of fire because no one speaks up. One day God will say “Enough” just like Josiah said “Enough”. Is there anything that will make people stand up and speak out? Christ is coming back. Will your children be going with him? I pray to God they will be.

Sunday evening services are currently covering I Peter. We are in I Peter 4. It is worth a visit for all eager Bible students.

Every Tuesday through August 1st at 6:30 p.m., our church is holding weekly GriefShare seminars. Anyone grieving the loss of loved ones or wants to help someone close to them work through their grief is welcome. The seminars include a video presentation, discussion and a workbook for participants to use in between the weekly meetings. The weekly meetings are on Tuesday and run through August 1. You are welcome to attend any or all of them.