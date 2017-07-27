St. Francis Church

Sunday, July 23 was the sixth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley spoke on the theme of righteousness taking as his text the gospel for the day, St. Matthew 5: 20, “Jesus said unto his disciples, except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” In the ancient world these groups were considered the models of righteousness and have been called the superstars of their day, but Jesus tells us we are to do better, that He is introducing a new approach to righteousness rather than the outward piety of the Pharisees. Instead Christians should exist for others and offer encouragement and hope and be examples of Christ’s righteousness.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for Tom and Judy McSwain and the birthday prayer for Lincoln Connell and for Penelope Willard. Lincoln has been visiting his family after his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY and will leave on the 24th, his birthday, to drive to Ft. Benning, Georgia where he will be stationed to begin his army career, having been commissioned as a second lieutenant within the Infantry branch.

As I have for the last several summers, I attended all three presentations of the MSU Tent Theater and the last one was last night, a musical comedy “Nice Work if You Can Get It,” about bootleggers and romance during the 1920’s with much singing and dancing. It was very hot and I have great admiration for the performers who turned in a fantastic performance in spite of the heat; I don’t know how they do it. Before the theater performance I stopped by the Springfield Art Museum to see the new show that is up entitled Veterans’ Views, photos of military life taken in the field by members of the U.S. Armed Forces and it is a very moving experience. Last week when I was in Springfield with the Connell brothers we also saw the annual Watercolor show which is also excellent and I try to see it every year.

