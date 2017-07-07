St. Francis Church

Sunday, July 2 was the third Sunday after Trinity and also the Sunday before our national holiday and Fr. Glen had beautiful altar flowers from his garden in red, white and blue for the occasion. We are fortunate to have a priest who is also a master gardener and supplies us with appropriate altar flowers. This was also a special day for Natalie Berthold who has graduated from high school with her home school group and will be attending the College of the Ozarks. As is our custom, Bishop Hartley called her to the altar and presented her with scholarship money and a cross pendant and said a prayer for her success, as we have done with all our graduating seniors. During prayer time the Bishop said a birthday prayer for Bill Winkelmann, whose birthday is the 8th. Bill is now serving as crucifer (who holds the processional cross) and acolyte (assists the priest at the altar during communion) and we are grateful for his service. Our hymns today reflected the national holiday with old favorites like “My Country ’tis of Thee” and another very beautiful hymn I was not familiar with, “O God, beneath thy guiding hand our exiled fathers crossed the sea, and when they trod the wintry strand with prayer and psalm they worshipped thee.”

In Anglican tradition this day is known as humility Sunday as during Trinity we study the teachings of Jesus and humility along with love (the theme of Trinity 1) is an important basis of Chrisitanity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, 1 St. Peter 5:5, “All of you be subject one to another and be clothed with humility for God resisteth the proud and giveth grace to the humble.” This theme is also carried out in the Psalm for the day, Psalm 25 which is the prayer of a humble person, and in the Old Testament lesson from Proverbs16. The importance of humility is that we must yield to something outside ourselves and cast all our care on God, as St. Peter tells us. We must be accountable to Jesus and to one another. In order to overcome our ego, we must see ourselves in comparison with God: He is the Creator and we are the created.

In a historical note, Bishop Hartley noted that today is the 400th anniversary of the first Holy Communion service conducted in the New World. from the Book of Common Prayer (which we use as do all Episcopal/Anglican churches.) This was conducted in Jamestown, Virginia in 1607 on the third Sunday in Trinity.

