Sunday morning service was opened with prayer requests and prayer then music and song.

Trae Shelton read from Psalms 117. Kendra Shelton led us in some praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Ephesians 3:20-21, “The Formula for Victorious Living.”

Sunday night we shared a bountiful meal then watched a video from David Jeremiah, about immigration and how the Bible talks about it.

Our scripture challenge for this week is 1 Samuel 28-31, 2 Samuel 1-3.

Delmar and I attended the funerals of three beautiful people on Saturday. Our thoughts go out for the families of Gordon and Glenda Sanders and Norma Shelton.

We had a nice surprise on Sunday afternoon when Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter showed up with a new ceiling fan for our bedroom and put it up for us.

Other visitors this week were Earnie and Helen Cook, Donna Bannister, Beth Stafford, Rodney Logan, Bill and Judy Bowers, Kay Peak, Tabitha and Avery Spencer, Raylee and Jaycee Burton and Ronnie Norman,

Delmar has been watering his garden a little every day. The corn is done, but I think I will need to can some tomatoes. The cantaloupes and watermelon are doing good too.

One day we visited in the home of Jack and Barbara Breshears. Until next week I want to feel your presence, Lord.