Sunday morning service was opened with prayer, music and hymns.

Trae Shelton read from Psalms 118: 5-6. Kendra Shelton read from Romans 8:1-3 then she sang a beautiful song.

Our guest speakers were Jim and Shelly (Brummet) Hannaford, from St Louis. Jim quoted the entire book of Ephesians.

On Sunday evening, we had our Community Celebration with lots of delicious food, very good music by the Yarger family, joined by our own Randy Brummet, then the grand finale with a wonderful display of fireworks.

We were blessed that the weather held off for our very enjoyable event.

Our scripture challenge for this week is 1 Samuel 7-13.

Don’t forget that beginning this Sunday evening is the series of, “Is This the End of America?” with David Jeremiah. Service begins at 6 p.m. at Walnut Grove Church.

Delmar has been getting cucumbers and bell peppers from his garden and looks like in the next week or so, we will be having fresh corn on the cob.

Delmar and I met Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter in Springfield where we enjoyed lunch together.

One evening, Delmar and I took our watermelon rinds to Mansfield for Keith and Donna Bannister’s chickens. It is like when I was a kid and my {Mommom} grandma had chickens and I would help her feed them. That was the good old days.

On Saturday, Delmar and I visited the museum in Ava, where I took a picture of Delmar, standing beside the old Cider Press, that belonged to his grandpa, George Sanders. Delmar said that he had helped his grandpa make cider on it.

Visitors in our home this week were Donna Bannister, Becky Carter, Bevy Moore, Beth Stafford, Rodney Logan, Jack and Barbara Breshears.

Delmar and I visited one day with Howard and Donna Morris, in Seymour.

Until next week just remember that today is the day that the Lord has made and try to rejoice and be glad in it.