Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from II Chronicles 19 with Sunday school Superintendent Brad Siler. Dawnya McFarlin led in prayer after requests were given. Happy birthday was sung to Doyle Humbyrd and Jennifer Wilson. The offertory prayer was prayed by Doyle Humbyrd as he and Danny Johnson received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal shared a sermon from the first July 4th celebration in 1794. We were dismissed in prayer by Jeff Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with prayer. Danny and Connie Johnson sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 13. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.