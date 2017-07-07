Rock Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

Today, evening services were dismissed so everyone could attend the Community Celebration in Hartville.

Upcoming Events: Vacation Bible School will be July 9-13. Parents may stay for a light meal at 5:30 p.m. opening night. Offering during VBS will go to Camp Niangua pool fund. Today Sherry Dugger was teaching VBS songs to the children. August 6, church picnic with fun and games.

Recent birthdays: Steve Raney and Erin Bates.

Anniversaries: Rick and Helen, Jamie and Carrie, and Preston and Cheyenne.

Prayer Requests: lots in our bulletin weekly- Beth Matheny, Gina Williams, Tammi Cudworth, Skip Thompson, Steve Willhite, Andy Brown, Jenny Harker, Curtis Prewitt, Buck Coffman, Nathan Roth, Craig Hogan, Darrell Price, Jeremy Putt, Kaye Garrison, Sharon Marler, Katie, Jimmie Marler, Paul Harker, Lindy Moore, Wanda Smith, Bernice Helsley, Hannah and Ronnie Prock, Bernice Peterson, Jackie Stephenson, Hazel Linneberger, Memphis Helsley, Holly Helsley, Glenda Moore, Tammi Housley’s Mom, Bible School, and unspoken requests.

I miss some church services, because of my treatments, but Jimmie video tapes services that anyone can take home and watch.

Quite a few of the members attended a Cardinal Baseball game, and they really had a good time.

Bro. Rick Batten’s sermon: Last week it was on Ecclesiastes 1:14-15. He said you look in the mirror, and some things you would like to change. What is certain in life is death and taxes. He explained all the things that can go wrong in life-friends die; ears, eyes, mind wear out, prices go up, jobs are never done-he gave a good example when he said mowing the yard. So many things in this life can’t be changed, so let God help us deal with let-downs. If you don’t like this life, God promises the next life will be different!

Plan to attend Vacation Bible School-it is always a great time for adults and kids.

Questions: Bro. Rick Batten-683-5657 or 417-250-0918.