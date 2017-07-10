Ralph Arthur Kroll Sr, 74, departed this life Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his home north of Ava with his loving family at his side. He was born Sept. 30, 1942, in Harvey, Ill., and had lived in the Ava area for over 20 years. Memorial services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at a later date in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. All local arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow at www.facebook.avafamilyfuneral home.