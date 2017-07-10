OzSBI To Host July Workshops

WEST PLAINS – The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will be hosting four workshops in the month of July. On Thursday, July 13 OzSBI will host an Introduction to QuickBooks Pro desktop version. Boost the accuracy of your small business accounting with a one-day, six-hour introduction to QuickBooks. In this hands-on training you will learn how to set up a company file, create customers, employees and vendors, process payroll taxes and forms, track accounts payable and receivable, reconcile accounts, and create reports. Laptops will be provided. The QuickBooks workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $125, or $95 for OzSBI Members. Deadline to register is Monday, July 10. The Manufacturer’s Roundtable will meet on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss creating a capability statement for area manufacturers interested in sourcing work. This meeting will focus on what to include in the statement and the creation of a database. Dan Thompson, OzSBI’s Manufacturing Mentor, will be facilitating the evening. Dinner will be provided. Please RSVP by Tuesday, July 11 to reserve your seat. Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable? On Tuesday, July 18 OzSBI will host a “Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business” workshop. It’s easy to become overwhelmed in the early stages of launching a company. Learn the first steps to starting a business your own business and how to pave the way to success. This two hour workshop will outline the first steps you need to take, how to create a business plan, and how to get a handle of the finances from the start. The session, which is free, will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Deadline to register is Monday, July 17. On Thursday, July 20, OzSBI will host its “July Lunch & Learn: Human Resource Solutions for Small Business.” Growing a business is hard…creating a great place to work is even harder. What if there was a solution that helped you accomplish both? Employer Service Partners is a team of dedicated HR professionals that is committed to helping your company create the quality work place that you’ve always wanted. Their services cover simple, yet time consuming, activities like payroll taxes and expands all the way to employee benefits plans and critical employee development services and training. Come feed your brain! Lunch & Learn is free and includes lunch. Save the date, July 20, at noon. Please RSVP by July 18. All workshops will be held at OzSBI, located at 408 Washington Avenue in downtown West Plains. To register for one or all upcoming workshops, call 256-9724 or register online at www.ozsbi.com