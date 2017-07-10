Ozark Action Will Host Informational Meeting July 13

At Ava Senior Center Ozark Action, Inc. (OAI) will host a free informational event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Ava Senior Center, 109 NE 2nd St. Presenters will discuss important information about Medicare, Cost Savings Programs and other services offered by the agency and also services available through Ozark Independent Living which is partnering with OAI for the event. Kay Mead, OAI Community Services Program Development Manager, said that a trained CLAIM counselor will be one of the presenters. CLAIM is the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program which provides free, unbiased advocacy, education and assistance to people with Medicare and those who help them to make informed decisions about Medicare and related health insurance needs. Mead invites all to attend and especially those who are approaching age 65 who are reminded that there are important deadlines with regard to enrolling in Medicare. This is one of several such presentations which are being held throughout OAI’s six-county region this summer. Mead said, “We are reaching out to the communities we serve to let people know more about the programs we offer and as one more way that we are ‘helping people, changing lives’ which is our slogan and our goal as an organization every day.” Snacks and door prizes will be offered.