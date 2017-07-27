One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. What a blessed week this has been. We had six young people attend Camp Third Force over the past week and they all received while there. The theme of the camp was ‘This Means War’. As all believer’s can attest to there is a spiritual battle raging these days. It is stronger than it has ever been. This generation is going to change the world. There is a revival brewing in these young people and they need us elders, (not elderly necessarily) to set an example for them and to teach them. Raise them up in the way they should go. They will bring about an outpouring of God’s Holy Spirit like has not been experienced in a long time. That should make all believers shout and jump.

Wednesday night we did not have Bible study because we went and had church at the camp with the youth. We will resume our study this Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. Feel free to come and join us. We are learning so much about Spiritual Warfare. Everyone must pick a kingdom to be a part of. Will you be a part of God’s kingdom or Satan’s kingdom? I know which I will join.

Sunday school lesson was over Revelation 2:8-11. This is the message to the church of Smyrna. This church is from the time of Polycarp. Polycarp was a bishop. Polycarp was a bishop of the early church, a disciple of the apostle John, a contemporary of Ignatius, and the teacher of Irenaeus. According to Irenaeus, Polycarp “was instructed by the apostles, and was brought into contact with many who had seen Christ.” He lived from the latter half of the first century to the mid-second century. Polycarp was martyred by the Romans, and his death was influential, even among the pagans. Some of the details of Polycarp’s death are up for debate. It’s agreed that he was arrested as an old man and sentenced to be burned at the stake for his devotion to Christ. The Roman proconsul took pity on Polycarp and urged him to recant. All he had to do was say, “Caesar is Lord,” and offer a little bit of incense to Caesar’s statue, and he would live. Polycarp’s stalwart response: “Eighty-six years I have served Christ, and He never did me any wrong. How can I blaspheme my King who saved me?” So he was taken to the place of execution. One tradition states that, when the guards realized they had no nails or rope to affix him to the post, Polycarp assured them that no restraint was necessary—that Jesus would empower him to bear the flames. Another account says that the flames avoided his body, arching over his head. When the guards realized that Polycarp could not be burned, they stabbed him with a spear—and the blood that ran down extinguished the flames.

Sunday mornings message was on ‘Unforgiveness’. Pastor read from Matthew 6:12-15, “And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” If you are walking around with unforgiveness in your heart, you can’t have the relationship you should have with God. In verse 15, Jesus tells that Christians must be ready and willing to forgive the offenses of others. If we are unwilling to forgive those who do us wrong, God will not forgive us our offenses, and our prayers will be to no avail. This is a message we should all take to heart. This is an important principle by which God forgives us. And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trespasses. Mark 11:25-26.

Come and visit us at the Upper Room Fire Church. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:00 p.m., Sunday school begins at 10:00 a.m., Sunday morning service begins at 11:00 a.m., and Sunday evening service is at 4:00 p.m. We would love to meet you.

We are located at 808 South Jefferson in Ava, MO. For more information call: 417-543-8778.

Until next week, read your Bible and pray. Be blessed.