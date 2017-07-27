OMC Offers Living and Hospice Support Group

Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) has begun offering monthly meetings of the Living and Hospice Support Group. Each group meeting is designed with a different monthly presentation of topics related to being a caregiver and the world of hospice. After a 15-minute presentation, a peer-to-peer bereavement support group is available for those interested. Light refreshments are provided.

The group meets monthly at the Willard Hunter Classroom in OMC Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.

The next meeting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30. The presentation topic will be “Finances and Hospice.” It will be followed by grief support group.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Krishana Overstreet at 417-256-3133, extension 3005.