Norwood Students Will Host Fundraiser Saturday

In Summer of 2019, an exceptional group of area students will be stepping onto their first plane to take a two week educational tour through the ruins, museums, and remarkable landscapes of the Ancient Mediterranean. These students have taken on the responsibilities of designing their trip, coordinating the schedule, partnering with a renowned educational tour company, and raising the money to ensure that everyone involved can participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In order for these students’ hard work to pay off and their dream to become a reality, however, they need your help. The A.R.T. (Alliance of Revolutionary Teenagers) will be hosting a series of fundraisers over the next two years and implore all to keep an eye out and come join them in their efforts. To kick things off properly, the first annual “Boom! Boom! Blast!” Community Carnival will be held this coming Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Norwood School Parking lot. There will be carnival games, a petting zoo, silent auction, cake walk, races, cook off, sidewalk chalk off, 50/50 money drawing, Magic the Gathering Tournament, tight rope lessons, a Flow Art stage show, and much, much more. For more information, call 417-464-9224.