Praise the Lord! We had an awesome day in the Lord’s house. We had a good crowd for the re-opening of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church. We opened in prayer and split into Sunday school. Bro. Scott Eaves taught on “Prayer Improvement” and how when we give something to God to take care of, we need to let Him do just that and not take it back.

During the morning church service, we started with prayer requests and prayer. God says…”make a joyful noise,” and we made a joyful noise and lifted our hands in praise to our awesome God! Bro. Lonnie Eaves brought the message from Proverbs 29:25 about how we need to not worry about what others think. We also need to realize as Christians that our inward change should be reflected on the outside. The question is “What is your legacy?” and in life, the beginning and end doesn’t matter, it’s what you do in between that really counts.

The evening church service was opened in prayer circle with testimonies and praise reports to follow. We lifted our voices in praise and worship. Bro. Dee Gustin brought the message from John 15:12 “This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.” He talked about surrounding ourselves with godly friends and family is important because we can uphold each other in the Lord.

The service closed in prayer. We would love to see you on Sunday for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. and Sunday night service at 6 p.m.

May God bless and keep you.