Mt. Zion News

In the Sunday morning worship service, the ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Cheryl Paxton played the piano accompaniment for her husband’s vocal solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “God’s Majestic Mercy” from II Chronicles 33:12-13. “When he was in affliction, he besought the Lord his God, humbled himself greatly before the God of his fathers, and prayed unto him: and he was intreated into his kingdom. Then Manasseh knew that the Lord he was God.” Mercy means “not getting what we deserve;” it is one of the most popular themes in the Bible. (1) The Rebellion – despised his heritage, desecrated the holy, destroyed his home, delighted in horror, declined to hearken. (2) The Result – captured by Tartan, caught in thorns, chained be ties, carried by Turania. (3) The Repentance – catalyst, capitulation, chastened himself, cried out to God. (4) The Restoration – reinstated to dominion, razed false deities, restored temple devotion. Trust the past to God’s mercy, the present to God’s love, and the future to God’s providence.

In the Sunday evening service, ushers were John Dale and James Cox. Cinda Thompson led in prayer. The special song was a solo (a capella) by Bob Thompson, Sr. Edith Johnson and Barbara Uhles gave testimonies. Song leader Jesse Paxton asked for three word testimonies, which were given by Mary Thompson, Dennis Uhles, Jeanette Cardin, Donna Haynes, Judy and Earnest Murray. Pastor Bob gave a message entitled “A Time of Truth” based on I Timothy 3:14-15. “These things I write unto thee, hoping to come unto thee shortly: But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is th church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth. And without controversary great is the mystery of godliness: God was minifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believe on in the world, received up into glory.” (1) Truth about conduct: moral, social, economical (2) Truth about the church: observable, occupants, occupation. (3) Truth about Christ: incarnated, innocent, investigated, indoctrined, incorporated, and inaugerated. Jesus Christ is the truth, and the church is the pillar and ground of the truth. There was a special closing prayer for those who will be going to Harmony Hill Youth Camp this week: Deana and Alex Fourman, Sheena Mahan, Jennifer Brooks; Jonathan, Connor and Logan Lizotte.

The Kansas State Holiness Association Camp Meeting was held at McPherson, KS this week. Those attending from Mt. Zion were Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson, Mary and Bob Thompson, Sr., Marce Mahan and Phyllis Arnold.

In the Wednesday evening missionary meeting, Delbert Murray took prayer requests and called on Barbara Uhles to lead in prayer. Cheryl Paxton gave a variety of mission reports: Ghana, China, New Guinea, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Guatemala, Bolivia, India, Russia, South Africa, Liberia, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Cuba and Harmony Hill Youth Camp. We still need animals and dolls (by November) for Operation Christmas Child (shoeboxes.) The closing prayer was by Jesse Paxton.