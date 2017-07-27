Mt. Tabor Church

A beautiful worship day began with our pledges, Amazing Grace and some songs from the congregation. We had many that we continue to pray for, several bereaved families as well: the Sanders, Hellen’s family and the Sheltons.

Brother Michael’s message came from Luke 19:41-44. He had asked himself the question, do I weep over the lost like Jesus did, when he looked out over the city that rejected him? We absolutely should weep over our lost loved ones who are unconcerned about where they will spend eternity.

The 5th Sunday meeting will be at Romance Church, Friday night at 7 p.m., with Brother Dale Roberts, then Saturday, following Kiddie Camp, service will follow at 7 p.m., with Brother Jim Kyle as speaker.

We send our best wishes to Tanya and hope she is feeling much better. Miss Marley had a birthday, hope it was a fun day.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown have been making occasional trips, back and forth to West Plains, to house and animal sit, while Doug’s family is vacationing in the south.

Pat visits with Paul Cox, regularly, and was glad he seemed to be in better spirits, lately. Paul is an old friend to lots of folks in this community, where he grew up.

Pat also visited back and forth with sister, Jeanne Cox.

Harlin and Shirley Hutchison had lunch with Harold and Kay, Sunday.

Other visitors with the Hutchisons recently have been, Kim and Dan Clements, Dylan and Grant Clements, Daniel Moody, Justin Shumate.

Harold and Kay Hutchison were in Springfield for doctor appointments, Monday, then later visited sister, Lucille DeBerry.

Kay Hutchison visited Tuesday afternoon with Lenora Burton and Betty Jenkins. Betty has spent some time in the hospital recently, but appears to be gaining strength at this time.