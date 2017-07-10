SEDALIA – The fourth annual Missouri Swine Health Symposium offers sessions on animal health, air filtration technology, disease and national issues affecting pork producers. The event is July 17 at the Pork Place on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. Rob Kallenbach, University of Missouri assistant dean and director of MU Extension’s Commercial Agriculture program, gives the opening welcome. Missouri Pork Association board member Brent Sandidge will talk about regional efforts to prevent and control diseases in the swine industry. He operates Ham Hill Farms of Marshall. Fellow board member Al Dierking, a swine industry adviser, will continue the discussion on membership in regional efforts. MU Extension veterinarian Corinne Bromfield speaks on how the regional efforts assist disease prevention and other health concerns. Missouri Department of Agriculture pathologist Larry Forgery will talk about lessons learned from avian influenza outbreaks. He will discuss how those lessons can apply to the pork industry. Veterinarian Todd Williams of Pipestone Veterinary Services speaks on when, how and why pork producers should use air filtration systems. Missouri Department of Agriculture state veterinarian Linda Hickam will give an update on animal health concerns. Patrick Webb, director of swine health programs for the National Pork Board, will share information on a new board initiative, the Secure Pork Supply. Rob Christine, area manager for the National Pork Board, and Cody McKinley, director of state and national relations for the National Pork Producers Council, will update attendees on new programs and issues. University of Illinois veterinarian Jim Lowe will speak on how Illinois is approaching a comprehensive swine health network. A panel discussion will follow with veterinarians from Pipestone Veterinarian Services, Pleasant Hill Animal Clinic and Smithfield Foods’ Hog Production Division. MU Extension economist Scott Brown gives a swine market outlook and economic update. Register online at www.mopork.com or call 573-445-8375. Registered guests will receive a free rib lunch. Missouri Pork Association and MU Extension Commercial Agriculture present the event. Other sponsors include FCS Financial, Missouri Soybeans, Pork Checkoff, National Pork Producers, AT&T, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wiechman Pig Co., CVS, Carthage System and Missouri Pork Association.