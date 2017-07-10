Missouri State Fair Announces Advance Carnival Ticket Deals

New this year, fairgoers will have the option to purchase discounted advance carnival tickets to the 2017 Missouri State Fair online, in addition to four retailers across Missouri. These tickets must be purchased prior to Opening Day of the Fair. Starting July 1, advance carnival tickets will be sold on the State Fair website, at the State Fair Box Office, and at four retailers across Missouri including Break Time Convenience Stores, Orscheln Farm and Home Stores, Walgreens, and a new retailer, Menards. The following advance carnival tickets will be available starting July 1: • Advance Carnival Ride Wristband – $21 (a savings of up to $9) includes one day unlimited carnival rides. Tickets available at Walgreens, Menards and online. • Advance Unlimited Daily Deal – $29 (a savings of up to $11) includes one day unlimited carnival rides and one day gate admission. Tickets available at Break Time, Orscheln, Walgreens, Menards and online. • Advance Jumbo Pass – $50 (a savings of up to $90) includes unlimited carnival rides and gate admission for four consecutive days, Aug 14-17. Tickets available at Walgreens, Menards and online. These offers are available through Aug. 9. Regular price wristbands available for purchase at the carnival midway will be $26 Monday through Thursday and $30 Friday through Sunday. More information, including special coupons and discounts, and a complete list of retail locations, can be found on the Fair’s website. Advance Adult Gate Admission Tickets Discounted adult gate admission tickets for the 2017 Missouri State Fair will be available for purchase starting July 1. Advance adult admission tickets will be available for $8 at the four retail partners and the Missouri State Fair Box Office through Aug. 9. Regular admission tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $2 for children age 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under. Complete daily promotions can be found on the Fair’s website.