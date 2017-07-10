Leona M. Barnes, 94, passed away June 12, 2017. Funeral service were at 2 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, at Floral Hills with burial following. Leona Marie Daugherty was born July 27, 1922 to William (Bill) M. Daugherty and Orlena (Caudill) Daugherty in Jasper County, Mo. Leona passed away June 12, 2017 at the age of 94 in Calico Rock, Ark. Leona was the third of five live births to Bill and Orlena. Thelma (Paul) Cole, Orville Leroy (died age 2), Raymond Eugene (Elva Mitchell), William Leonard (Emojene “Jean” McGill). All are deceased except our precious Aunt Jean. In 1941, Leona married George Oren Barnes and to this union five children were born: Melva Dean (Bob) Johnson, Des Arc, Ark., Gale Oren (Joy Flemming), Buffalo, Mo., Gary Leon (Carol Hogue), Calico Rock, Ark., Donna Marie (Ken Anderson) Barnes, Prairie Village, Kan., and Deanne Lynn (Stephen Cervantes), San Diego, Calif. Melva Dean and Donna Marie are enjoying both their parents in Heaven today. Their children blessed them with 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great- great-grandchildren. Oren and Leona raised their family on a farm near Rome in Douglas County, Mo. In 1965, they moved to Kansas City, Mo. There Leona spent many years as a supervisor with B G Maintenance. Today, Leona and Oren are united again with their two lovely daughters, a grandson, Ronny and a precious great-granddaughter, Peyton, with the Lord. Pallbearers were Kenny Anderson, Joey Barnes, Todd Barnes, Mike Daugherty, Wendell Daugherty and Tony Michael. Honoree pallbearers were Ken Anderson, Jay Barnes, Cary Cave, Steve Cervantes, Nicholas Fry, David Hogue, Bob Johnson and Johnny Johnson. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be offered at www.floralhillsfuneralhome. com. Arrangements were by D.W. Newcomer’s Sons Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.