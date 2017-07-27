Hello to all from near and far! This weather is too hot to handle. Our plants just cannot receive enough water.

Do not forget that this Friday is our rain date for our 32nd Annual Fourth of July celebration. Bring your lawn chairs and your loved ones. We can’t wait to see you!

Saturday we joined Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry for a morning of piano playing and worship. Later on that day we stayed inside and enjoyed an evening of puzzle time.

Sunday we gathered around Larry Moore for our Sunday school lesson and welcomed the Goodhope General Baptist into our home.

After our morning exercise on Monday we played with Yorik and Majik. They are just adorable fur balls! Then we enjoyed a glorious lesson in our Bible study. After lunch Sara, from Three Rivers Hospice, called Bingo for us.

Tuesday Ken Thomas and his boys brought their musical instruments in and played for us. Afterwards our friend Gabbi called Bingo for us again, thank you! Us girls then finished the day with Nifty Nail Time.

Wednesday we rolled up our sleeves for cooking club. We made a large batch of cucumber and onion salad. We pickeled some bell peppers as well. A perfect treat from all this heat.

Thursday we were treated to a wide variety of mixed drinks made by Kaila and Connie. We had margaritas, pina coladas, and strawberry daquiris. They were so delicious and very refreshing from this massive heat wave.

Friday we ended our week with a movie in the morning and while we were being served lunch, LeAnn Crum played the banjo while singing for us.

We welcome with open arms Gary Robertson into our home and we also congratulate Carl Smith on his return home.

Can you believe that next month school starts already? What is your favorite memory on the first day of school? Who was your favorite teacher, or class?

From our home to yours, have a blessed week and we will see you Friday night!

With love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, MO.