Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and Bro. John Weisbrod blessed them with prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. It was time for the Sunday school classes to begin. Bro. John Hamilton filled in for Bro. Bob. The title of the lesson was “For Conscience Sake.” The scripture for the lesson was found in I Corinthians 10:16:33. The key verse was I Corinthians 10:24. The lesson objectives were to see, to be and to do. It was a good lesson. We gathered the Coins For Christ. We sang for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord blessed by Bro. John Weisbrod. We had specials from several, Sister Sharron, Bro. John and Bro. Brice, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac.

Bro. Gregg opened his message with prayer. He used scripture found in Isaiah 58:6-7 and John 12:8. It was a good message. We had a song and a prayer and was dismissed in prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

Our evening service began with prayer requests and the prayer circle. Bro. Gregg led in prayer. We sang for the Lord and had some specials by Sister Sara and Bro. Mac, Bro. John Weisbrod and Sister Juanita.

Bro. Gregg opened the service with some comments then he began with prayer. Scripture used was found in Ezekiel 33:1-9. It was a good message. We had a song and dismissed in prayer by Bro. Don. It was a good day in the Lord.

Saturday night was our monthly singing. It was a good time and good music with good fellowship.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.