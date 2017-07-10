Glenda Sanders

Glenda Marie Sanders, 85 years, 3 months, 3 days old, passed away on June 22, 2017 at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, Mo. Glenda was born March 19, 1932 in Tarkio, Mo., to John Lester and Minnie Rosetta (Miller) Smith. On March 23, 1962, Glenda and Gordon Sanders were united in marriage in Ava, Mo. She was retired from Emerson Electric in Ava. She had worked there for several years. Glenda was a Christian and a member of the Walnut Grove General Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, bluegrass music, attending church, fishing with Gordon and most of all being with all her family and friends. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon; infant son, Terry Lynn Sanders; and a brother, Bernie Smith. Glenda is survived by two children, Debbie Nelson and husband, Bob, Springfield, Mo., and Gary Heatherly, Ava, Mo.; one granddaughter, Kelly Nelson; one grandson, Kenny Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Molly; and many other relatives and friends. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. Memorials may be made to Walnut Grove General Baptist Church. Burial of her cremains will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery at a later date and time. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneral home.com.