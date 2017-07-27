Girdner Church

Hello to everyone from Girdner. I have a lot to tell about as I haven’t shared our news in a bit.

We had lots of prayer requests and lots of praises. We have some who have had surgery and doing quite well, Thank you Lord for answered prayer! We have other’s who are doing treatments and going for doctor appointments and have felt the touch of our Lord in their lives and continue to give Him praise for what He is doing in their lives! We appreciate all for continuing to prayer for our church family and all those in our community who face so many trials.

We are in Bible school this week. We had a good turn out with some new kiddo’s coming and all the ones from years past. We are happy to have each and every one of them. Our leaders have done a great job getting everything set up for us and Bro. Gary and Bro. Jack and all his helpers did a great job preparing meals each night for all who came. These guys know how to plan a meal, and get-r-done! Thankful for all our church, we have a great bunch here. If your children would like to come out, our Bible school starts at 6-8 p.m. and serving meals from 5-6 p.m. till Friday 28.

Camp Joy has been going on for the last three weeks with several of our young ones going each week. I will let you all know next week who all went, I didn’t get all their names. I know this is teen week, and our Caitlynn is there for probably her 10th year. Think we had some for all three age groups that attended. It is good to have a place right here in Ava that our kids can go and spend a week, just getting a closer walk with God and some coming to know the Lord there. Appreciate all who do the work there for our kids.

We had a really good service this last Sunday with a baptizing following our service Sunday morning. Sis. Ty Murry was baptized. We sure appreciate her faithfulness for the Lord and her being with us in our services. Pray for her as she continues her walk with God.

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday morning was in Roman 14:7. No man liveth to himself, or dieth to himself. Whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s. Her question to us was where were we this past week? Were we in the social media, or other things the world likes to pull us into, or were we in the word? What does the church mean to you and who needs the church? We all do! Our church families are always there to help us through those times when we find ourselves needing a shoulder to cry on, or a listening ear, or someone to pray for us when the words just aren’t there for us to pray ourselves. Our church is where we come to hear the message that God wants us to hear through our pastor. Through a song that may be sung, through a teacher who has studied and brings forth a lesson we all can all learn something from. Maybe it’s a testimony of someone who shares what God had done for them and how he is blessing their lives.

Sunday evening Sis. Maxine finished her series in Ruth. I have very much enjoyed all the messages we have heard from Ruth. This week was the happy ever after. Boaz and Ruth are married and live happily ever after, but there was some hard times before they got there. Ruth had many heart aches before her Boaz came along, but God had a plan for her. He has a plan for each of us, we just don’t like to wait! Wonderful story to read here in Ruth, from the 1st chapter to the last!

I’d like to share a story I read this last week in closing. May you all be blessed by the Lord this week!

A lady went to her Pastor and said “Pastor, I won’t be going to your church anymore.” The Pastor responded “But why?” The lady said “Ah! I saw a woman gossiping…..about another member; a man that is a hypocrite; the worship team living wrong; people looking at their phone during service; among so many other things wrong in your church.”

The Pastor replied “OK. But before you go, do me a favor: take a full glass of water and walk around the church three times without spilling a drop on the ground. Afterwards, leave the church if you desire.” The lady thought: too easy! She walked three times around the church as the Pastor had asked. When she finished she told the Pastor she was ready to leave.

The Pastor said, “Before you leave I want to ask you one more question. When you were walking around the church, did you see anyone gossiping?” The lady replied “No.” “Did you see any hypocrites?” The lady said “No.” “Anyone looking at their phone?” “No.” “You know why?” “No.”

“You were focused on the glass, to make sure you didn’t stumble and spill any water. It’s the same with our life. When we keep our eyes on Jesus, we don’t have time to see the mistakes of others. We will reach out a helping hand to them and concentrate on our own walk with the Lord.”