Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class Ezekiel was promised protection by God if he took the message he gave him to the people. The Lord does not expect us to change people’s heart, he simply wants us to faithfully deliver the message.

Happy Birthday wishes to Brenda Hampel. Special song by Romona Henning and a group including Brenda Hampel, Wanda Casady, Narvil Tetrick, Rod Welker and Wendell Deo.

Wednesday night at 7 p.m. we are still watching the video of Perry Stone on the rapture. It is very interesting and everyone is invited to join us.

We had many prayer requests. I failed to get them all, but God did. Among some were Gary Henning, Delores Young and ones traveling on vacations.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke, chapters five and six. Sometimes Jesus had to get away from the multitudes of people to spend time alone with God and we need that binding and relationship with Jesus Christ also.

In our evening service, special song and reading were by Narvil Tetrick and Janice Young.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Proverbs, chapter three. When we trust in the Lord. we do not rely on our own understanding, the Lord will direct our paths. Depart from evil, he wants what is best for us.

Next Sunday, July 30th, we are having communion in our morning service.