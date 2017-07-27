Friendship News

This Weeks News – Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Prayer was by Bro. Lyle Wright.

Sunday school lesson was For Conscience Sake, I Corinthians 10:19-33 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several song. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Psalms 111:1-10. He prayed then read Proverbs 15:22, Proverbs 20:18, Eccl. 31:3 and chapter 8:6-11, and Acts 22:15. After a good message we sang. Prayer was given by Mitchel Cotrone. We were dismissed by Sister Janice Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Ronnie Epps prayed. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond Haden. Bro. Lyle brought the message. He read Psalms 33:1-22. He prayed then after a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Janiece Moore.

Visiting Elsie Atchison Monday was Debbie Ritter and Terrill Ingram. Debbie Ritter also visited Elsie on Tuesday. Lena Ingram spent time with Elsie in her home on Wednesday. Elsie visited with Debbie Ritter and Noel Atchison on Friday. Lena and Terrill Ingram visited on Saturday. Visiting Elsie on Sunday were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram and Carol Allen.

Last Weeks News – Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Prayer was by Bro. Lyle Wright. Sunday school lesson was Priorities, I Corinthians 9:19, 8:4-13 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson, we sang several songs.

Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Esther 1:18-20. He prayed then read Daniel 1:8-10, Hebrews 4:15-16, 12:1-2, 5:7-14, Revelations 4:1-2, 4-11, 14:6-7. After a good message, we sang a song and were dismissed by Sister Annabel Walker.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Raymond Haden. We sang several songs. Specials were Raymond Haden, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Psalms 41:1-10. He prayed and after a good message, we sang a song and were dismissed by Bro. Lyle Wright.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter, Lena, Peyton Ingram and Riley Willis. Tuesday was Debbie Ritter. Wednesday was Lena Ingram and Charla Heinlein. Friday visitors were Sharon McNew, Noel Atchison and Debbie Ritter. Saturday visitors were Terrill, Lena Ingram and Charla Heinlein. Sunday visitors were Noel, Donna Atchison, Lena, Terrill Ingram, Charla, Silas, Colt and Mac Heinlein.