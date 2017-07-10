Free Repair, Rebuilding Advice Available In Douglas County

JEFFERSON CITY – As Missourians repair or rebuild their homes damaged by the flooding and severe storms that occurred April 28-may 11, FEMA and home improvement stores in Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson and Oregon counties are teaming up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer. Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation specialists will be on hand to answer questions and offer home improvement tips along with proved methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters as well as offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. Recovery topics covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes. FEMA advisors are available beginning Wednesday, June 28, at Cooper Lumber/True Value Hardware at 1101 Springfield Road (West Highway 14). Personnel will be available June 28-30, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; July 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and July 3, 7:30 a.m. till noon.