Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the week of June 17 to June 23, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has answered 93 Calls for Service and 29 individuals have been arrested and booked into our jail. On Monday June 20, Deputy Wallace made a traffic stop on East 14 that resulted in a subject being arrested for possession of a controlled substances and other pending charges. On Tuesday June 21, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on possible stolen property. Upon investigation, Deputy Harley did recover what appeared to be a large racing car trailer and he is trying to identify the owners. On June 22, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received Kevin Thompson from the prison in Seagoville, Texas. Thompson is the subject of a 2015 joint investigation of cattle theft led by Sergeant Johnson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thompson’s bond is set at $100,00 surety with electronic monitoring and is currently still in the Douglas County jail. On June 22, 2017, Douglas County received a call that the Wright County jail was on fire and an inmate, Brett Anthony, of Mansfield, had escaped. Anthony was being held in Wright County on a writ to attend court. All available deputies as well as two dispatchers responded to assist Wright County in apprehending Anthony as well as to relocate the other inmates that were being held there. Douglas County is housing five females for them at this time. Sheriff Chris Degase