Don Putnam

Don Merle Putnam, 95 years, 3 months, 2 days old, passed away on June 19, 2017 at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Don was born March 17, 1922 in Gordon, Neb., to Charles and Sarah Bragg Putnam. Don was a retired general contractor and owned and operated a construction company in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He always had a strong work ethic, even as a child. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He served in the Army of Occupation in Germany. On Nov. 19, 1949 Don and Frieda (Mayer) were united in marriage in Germany. Don had attended church services with Frieda for many years and loved to travel with her. He enjoyed work, music, bird watching, and caring for their cats. Don was a kind and very generous man. He cared deeply for his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frieda in 2007; four sisters, Juanita Rogers, Faye Kidd, Marie Arbuthnot, and Leanna Borders, and one brother, Herbert Putnam; nieces, Melva Lupton and Linda Kidd; and nephew, David Kidd. Don is survived by nieces, Norma Stillings, Ava, Mo., Anna Goos, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Laura Bonner, Baytown, Texas, Sarah Riggs, Greenville, Ill., Cheryl Raybuck, Rogersville, Mo., Sandy Jackson, Rogersville, Mo., nephews, James Arbuthnot, Highland, Ill., Steven Arbuthnot, Springfield, Ill., and Mike Borders, Seymour, Mo., caregiver, Yasmin Robles, Oxnard, Calif., many other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Don were Monday, June 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Mo. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. to service time in the chapel. Burial was in the Bragg Cemetery, Ava, Mo., with full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Officiating was Pastor Robert Sorensen. Memorials may be made to Bragg Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneral home.com.