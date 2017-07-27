County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday and Thursday. On Saturday she and Macee Breeding came and took me to get groceries.

Danny Bushong and Onna Bushong returned home from Texas. He was encouraged by what the doctor told him there and will see a cancer doctor in Springfield on Monday and they will all work together on his care.

Macee returned home from Camp Joy on Friday. She had a good time.

Challa Watkins was honored with a surprise sweet 16 party on Saturday at the Ava Park. There were several family and friends there. They played lots of games. It was too hot for me to go, but sent a birthday card. I wish her many more.

Vernon Hale visited with John and Jo Stephens on Saturday.

I talked with Debra Reed of Kansas on the phone this week.

Megan Goforth spent Friday night with Jessica Schneweis. They went to Silver Dollar City on Saturday evening with Joe and Deannetta Schneweis.

Quin and Macee Breeding spent Saturday night with David and Donna and attended church with them on Sunday. They had dinner at church and brought me a plate afterwards.

Bryse Dodson visited with David and Donna on Saturday. He and Mike went to Arkansas on Sunday to watch the high school kids weigh in their fish. Chase Dodson fished on Saturday and Sunday.

Max and Kathy Stephens and Eric Stephens visited with Jo and John Stephens on Sunday.

Happy Birthday in August to Bryse Dodson the 5th, Danny Bushong the 10th, and Jolissa Iott the 21st. I wish them many more.