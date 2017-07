NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Paul Wade.

Present Zoning: B-2 Central Business

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: To allow for proper zoning.

Legal Description:

Lot 23, Southview Addition, Ava, Missouri

07-27-45-2t