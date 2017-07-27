City of Ava Rezoning-Jail legal

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Douglas County.

Present Zoning: Agriculture

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: To allow for proper zoning for new jail site.

Legal Description:

A Part of the SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 2, Township 26 North, Range 16 West, in Douglas county, Missouri, being more particularly described as commencing at the Southwest Corner of said Section 2, thence along the West line thereof North 00 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 75.00 feet to a POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continuing North 00 degrees 26 minutes 42 seconds East a distance of 331.61 feet to the South right of way of NW 16th Avenue, thence along said right of way along a non-tangent curve to the Right having a radius of 428.37 feet, a chord bearing of North 74 degrees 20 minutes 26 seconds East, a chord distance of 252.98 feet and an arc length of 256.81 feet, thence South 88 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of 24.81 feet, thence South 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 08 SECONDS East a distance of 57.60 feet, thence South 87 degrees 32 minutes 19 seconds East a distance of 55.09 feet, thence North 46 degrees 16 minutes 51 seconds East a distance of 57.63 feet, thence South 88 degrees 29 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of 187.80 feet, thence South 43 degrees 54 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 56.99 feet to the West right of way of a road, thence along said right of way South 00 degrees 40 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 438.66 feet to the South line of said Section 2, thence along said South line North 88 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds West a distance of 298.92 feet, thence North 00 degrees 39 minutes 41 seconds East a distance of 75.00 feet, thence North 88 degrees 43 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 332.27 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Together with an Easement over the East 25 feet of the South 75 feet of the W 1/2 W 1/2 SW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 2, township 26 North, Range 16 West, Douglas County, Missouri.

SUBJECT to Private Road Easement as recorded in Book 159 at Pages 137-139 and Permanent Right of Way Easement as recorded in Book 319 at Pages 585-587 in the office of the Douglas county Recorder.

SUBJECT to Easements and restrictions of record.

