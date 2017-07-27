City of Ava Rezoning-Ambulance legal

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Application for Zoning Change to City of Ava, Missouri

A public hearing will be held by the City of Ava Planning and Zoning Commission at 6:00 P.M. at Ava City Hall on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the purpose of hearing a request for a zoning change submitted by Ava Area Ambulance District Board.

Present Zoning: Agriculture

Proposed Zoning: B-3 General Business

Purpose: To allow for proper zoning.

Legal Description:

A part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 11, and a part of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ Section 2, all in Township 26 North, Range 16 West, described as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of said NW ¼ NW ¼, thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 52 seconds West, 330.33 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 01 degrees 01 minutes 19 seconds East, 51.50 feet; thence North 89 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, 318.43 feet; thence South 01 degrees 01 minutes 31 seconds West, 236.02 feet; thence North 89 degrees 26 minutes 03 seconds East, 317.41 feet; thence North 01 degrees 23 minutes 50 seconds East, 178.38 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey No. 07012 by Burgess Land Surveying, L.L.C. All beginning in Douglas County, Missouri.

07-27-45-2t