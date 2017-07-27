Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions from I Thessalonians chapter 5, verses 14-22. We then lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Galatians chapter 3. “Receiving the Spirit by faith.” Sister Susan taught the youth class from II Corinthians chapter 5, verse 17. “In Christ all things become new.”

The youth class sang a special song for the Lord, followed by Sister Norma, Sister Linda and Sister Susan.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Philippians’ chapter 4, verses 4-7. Are we afraid to praise our God? Are we afraid to talk to others about Him? Are we afraid of what they will say or think about us? Are we concerned with pleasing man or is it God we desire to please? Verse 5 says “Let your moderation be known unto all men.” If we are ashamed of our Father He will be ashamed of us.

Our evening started with prayer. Once again we lifted our requests to the Lord. There were special songs and testimonies. Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 119, verses 73-77. “…give me understanding that I may learn thy commandments.” Have we learned God’s commandments? Do we live by them? Or have we lost our fear of the Almighty God? Do we just expect Him to love us and be kind to us ? Have we forgotten that He alone is worthy of all our praise, love, and respect? If we truly love our God we will obey and fear Him.

We will not be having our singing on August 12th. We are inviting everyone to come to the Skyline picnic on the 11th and 12th. It will be a good time of old fashioned fun and a great way to help support our volunteer fire fighters.