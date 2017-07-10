Our beloved Carole A. (Miller) Sullivan passed away on June 22, 2017, at the Neighborhoods at Quail Creek surrounded by her family. Carole was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 29, 1934 to William H. Miller and Lena Williams Miller. She was the fifth of nine children born to the Miller Clan. The eight Miller Girls and their brother shared a close bond like no other. Carole loved working with children. She achieved a lifelong dream of opening a Christian faith-based preschool and daycare in San Jose, Calif. While in San Jose, she met the love of her life, Robert Sullivan. Carole and Bob were married in 1988 and later retired in Houston, Texas. When Carole’s health began to decline, she and Bob moved to Springfield to be closer to family. Her unwavering faith sustained her while she battled colon cancer for six years. Carole was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bill Gunnels; daughters, Carlee Gunnels Pool and Carolyn Gunnels Larson; as well as her brother, Leonard; and sisters; Bonnie, Velma, and Charlene. She is survived by her husband, Robert, Springfield; her son, Dr. Christopher Sullivan, Cohasset, Mass.; grandchildren, Matt, James, Christina, Bill, Noah, and Phoebe. Also surviving are her sisters, Kaye DePriest and Darlene Ducker (Jack), Springfield, Malinda Hickey (Kenneth), Republic, and Sue Ramirez (Oscar), El Dorado Hills, Calif.; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and special friends, Liz Taylor and Betty Ashton. Private family viewing Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, June 28, at Gorman- Scharpf Funeral Home. Public graveside services will be held at Dyer Cemetery near Ava, on Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m. Bob and family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Quail Creek Redbud Neighborhood and Good Shepherd Hospice for the compassionate, loving, care Carole received.