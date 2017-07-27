Caney had a great VBS. We had thirty kids enrolled. We had great lessons, crafts and food. We truly appreciate all that helped in anyway.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer was given by Bro. Jeff Shipley. After Sunday school we sang Happy Birthday to Mike Blacketer and Jeff Shipley. Special music by Amy, Abbey and Micah Blacketer, Melissa Harmon and Charlotte Roberts. We were glad to have Charlotte and Dude with us.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was I Kings 22:8. Too many leaders of the church today are doing what the world wants and not what God says. Caney Church appointed Jack Essary as assistant pastor. The church shook hands with both to show appreciation and support. Please pray for Bro. Hi..

The evening service began with congregational singing. Bro. Bill took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Lila Roberts led in prayer. Bro. Jack spoke tonight from Genesis 32:24-29. He spoke on how we all struggle to follow God’s will. We are blessed when we follow Him. Bro. Mike Blacketer closed service with prayer. Bro. Hi Lambeth sang at closing.

If you don’t have a home church, come be with us at Caney. You will be welcome.