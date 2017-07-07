Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Assoc. will host a trail ride on Wed., July 12 at Brunner Farm at 9:00 a.m. For more information, call 417-679-2245 42-1t

* * *

Stewart Reunion. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8 at the Squire Volunteer Fire Dept. Community Center. Doors open Saturday at 10 a.m. and lunch at noon. Contact Sharon for more information: 683-7476. 42-1t

* * *

The next Ava Saddle Club Fun Show will be held Saturday, July 8. Plan now to attend. 42-1t

* * *