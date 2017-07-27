Breedon Church

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 67th chapter of Psalms.

Opening prayer was given by Evelyn Harper. We sure were glad to see Bill and Evelyn Harper back from their trip. We sure miss them when they’re gone.

We sang our opening song. Darryl Hampton took up the morning offering. Offering prayer was given by Lee Hampton. Wilma Hampton is still taking therapy for her knees. She is doing a lot better.

The congregation sang a few songs. Sue Thomas sure has been so faithful playing the piano for us. Susie can’t get there, she’s tied up with her three grandchildren.

Sue Thomas’ granddaughter sang. We should all thank God every day for our country. We don’t appreciate our country enough, we take it for granted most of the time. God is so good to us. Joe Lafferty preached at the 11 o’clock hour in the book of Philippians, the 2nd chapter and said a prayer after the reading.

Thank you Lord we still have old fashioned preachers to preach the word.

We sang the invitational song then Ronnie Thomas dismissed us.

The evening service started at 6:00 p.m. We sang a few songs. Joe preached a short sermon in the 17th chapter of Luke.

Where will you be when the trumpet of the Lord will sound? Just be ready. We were dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.

God bless.