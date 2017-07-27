Black Oak Church

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light,” Matthew 11:28-30.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Ezekiel 17:22-24 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray wih us for Betty Satterfield, Lois Graham, Honie Nokes, Theta Nokes, Danny Bushong, Veda Bushong, Ernest and Dara Strong, John and Zamber Little and family, Turley family, Lloyd Tate, Pete and Helen Workman, Megan Willoughby, people traveling, all sick, unsaved, bereaved, unspoken, Camp Piland and all other camps, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, and each other.

We sang Happy Anniversary to Wanda and Denny Goss and wish them many more.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Braden Lansdown, Macee Breeding and Annabelle Johnson all did the penny march for Camp Piland.

We enjoyed special singing from Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, Wanda Goss, Theta Nokes and Tiffanee Satterfield.

We had great testimonies in both services.

We enjoyed a bountiful dinner and fellowship for the July birthdays. Our August birthday dinner will be on the 27th. Those we will be celebrating with are Tiffanee Satterfield, Bryse Dodson, Mike Parker, Zane Scott, Austin Maggard and Norma Corpeling.

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six. We are studying the book of Malachi.

Sunday evening was our singing and sharing service. We enjoyed the singing, testimonies and altar prayer. God is so good and faithful.

Black Oak donated to the Back To School Giveaway at the MOCH Wellness Center on Saturday. Please feel free to come and get your children’s free school supplies.

May God bless you all this week.